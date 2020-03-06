TU/e falls outside top 100 on QS World University Rankings

Eindhoven University of Technology has fallen outside the top 100 on the QS World University Rankings.

On the list of the best general universities, the TU/e ranked 102nd. Last year the institute was placed 99th.

The drop comes after an upward trend in recent years, where the university rose almost every year since entering the rankings at 158 in 2012.

In other rankings, the university climbed the ladder in a number of subject areas. It rose 8 places to 31st in Statistics and Operational Research, from 44nd to 37th in Machine Engineering, and from the 51-100 group to 46th in Architecture. However, it dropped one place from 42nd to 43rd in Chemical Technology.

Elswhere in Eindhoven, the Design Academy rose from 18th to 19th on the QS rankings for Art & Design.