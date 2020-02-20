Weekendtips from Yvette

This weekend in Eindhoven…. Yvette’s tips.

It’s the Carnival weekend in Eindhoven but where do you need to go? A great weekend to be in Eindhoven as there is a lot to do! My tips and some extra as it is a longggg weekend:

Friday: Carnaval international



Check here for more event details.

Saturday: Parade



Check here for more event details.

Sunday: Confettival



Check here for more event details.

Monday: Strijps Kreiefeest



Check here for more event details.

Tuesday: Farmers wedding



Check here for more event details.

About Yvette:

“I’m the manager of the biggest expat Facebook group in Eindhoven – Expats in Eindhoven. A group dedicated to help expats have a great time in Eindhoven, get to meet new people and answer their questions. Further I work as graphic designer for my own company STUDIO YDID. In my free time I like to go running, race cycling, go out with friends and family or listen to the band Queen. If you want to know more – feel free to mail me at [email protected]”