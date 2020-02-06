Van Abbemuseum receives more than a million euros in national lottery

Eindhoven’s Van Abbemuseum is set to receive more than a million euros from the BankGiro Loterij, a national organisation that raises funds to promote cultural institutions in the Netherlands.

The news was announced on Wednesday evening during the organisation’s annual Good Money Gala.

‘Feel the museum’

The grant will allow Van Abbemuseum to finally open its long awaited ‘Feel the museum’ exhibition in 2021, an inclusive, multi-sensory exhibition that will take up more than 2500 square metres. The main aim of the exhibition is to use polyphonic sounds to enable visitors to discover ‘their own voice’ within the exhibition. It will also have other sensory features such as odour elements.

According Van Abbemuseum, an exhibition of this kind will allow even more people to feel at home at the museum. ‘Van Abbemuseum wants to be a museum where everyone feels welcome, whatever their background,’ explains its director, Charles Esche. ‘It wants to be a place where different people are given the space to share their unique perspective.’

Record amount

The Noordbrabants Museum in Den Bosch will also receive more than 570,000 euros. What they will spend the grant on has not yet been announced.

In total, 77 cultural institutions in the Netherlands received a record amount of 84.3 million euros from the BankGiro Loterij.

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translator: Rachael Vickerman