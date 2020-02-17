PSV beats ADO Den Haag

PSV beat ADO Den Haag with 0-3 in the Cars Jeans Stadium last Saturday. With this, the Eindhoven-based club is dragging in the first victory since September.

Ernest Faber started with exactly the same eleven players as a week earlier against Willem II (a 3-0 victory) and not without success.

PSV pushed back the other team after 10 minutes and this soon resulted in a goal. Sam Lammers was cold-blooded from the eleven meter and scored the 0-1. After the lead, the team from Eindhoven continued to create opportunity after opportunity, nevertheless PSV only went into half-time with a 0-1 lead.

Luuk Koopmans, rented from PSV, turned out to be the biggest obstacle for PSV in the second half. The goalkeeper managed to reverse several chances, but eventually had to surrender in the 70th minute. Ryan Thomas headed in on the advice of Lammers from close range. Cody Gakpo scored the liberating 0-3 moments later

PSV will play against Vitesse next Sunday.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Dirk