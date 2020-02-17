Big fire at Emmaus Hoogstraat, police suspect arson

A big fire raged at the Emmaus thrift store on Hoogstraat in Eindhoven late Sunday night.

There is considerable damage to the property. The fire brigade arrived quickly and was able to prevent worse from happening. Nobody was injured. The police suspect arson.

The fire started in a container on the outside of the building, after which the fire spread. Part of the building has enormous smoke, soot and fire damage. In order to extinguish the fire properly, the fire brigade proceeded to demolish the facade of the building.

At the end of 2018, Emmaus went bankrupt due to, among other things, increasing competition in the recycling market. Eventually the store was able to make a new start.

The police are still investigating the incident.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Dirk