Italian kids book collection to be officially opened

This Sunday, 16 February, sees the opening of the Italian children’s book collection at the Eindhoven Library.

This is a joint effort from the Library, the “La Lampadina” Italian School, and Heritage Language Schools Eindhoven (HLSE). “This joint project recognises the importance of supporting multilingual children in the development of all of the languages they speak,” reads a Library press release.

The collection will be officially opened at 14:40 on Sunday. There will be a short introduction by Gisi Cannizzaro and Juliana Nasufi. They promote heritage language education in Eindhoven.

Eindhoven City Councillor, Miriam Frosi, will follow that with some remarks. The usual monthly Italian reading activity will be from 15:00 to 16:00. That will include a reading of an Italian book and a creative activity for the children.

Source: Eindhoven Library