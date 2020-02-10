Storm Ciara fells trees and causes delays

Many trees did not survive Storm Ciara on Sunday night and the early hours of Monday. The strong winds also caused much disruption on Monday morning.

On Sunday evening Marathonloop and the cycle path over the Oirschotsedijk in Eindhoven were both blocked when trees fell across them. The fire brigade has cleaned up both fallen trees.

Storm Ciara has been going strong in the region, but the total damage seems to be less than expected. On Monday morning there was still a strong wind that caused some disturbance. The Royal Dutch Meteorological Institute (Koninglijk Nederlands Meteorologisch Instituut or KNMI) has issued code yellow warning.

Road and air traffic

The strong wind caused inconvenience especially on the roads to Eindhoven and at Eindhoven Airport. On the A2, A67 and A270 there were longer traffic jams than usual on Monday morning. It was also particularly busy on Kennedylaan and Sterrenlaan towards the city centre.

Eindhoven Airport did not escape the stormy winds. Monday morning has seen considerable delays. The flights to Innsbruck and Barcelona have even been cancelled. However the planes that managed to land were hardly delayed.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Nicole Cullinan