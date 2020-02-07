Express buses now have solar power

Flix buses that do the Eindhoven to Belgium and London routes are now fitted with solar panels.

The panels provide power onboard the German carrier’s express buses. They also reduce CO2 emissions.

The vehicle’s battery is largely charged with solar energy. According to Flixbus, about 10 litres of diesel is being saved in this way. Besides saving polluting fossil fuel, the ‘cleanly charged’ battery also provides electricity on board. This is used for the buses’ sockets, wifi, air conditioning, and television.

These solar panel buses do the daily route from Eindhoven to Antwerp, Bruges and then on to London. Flixbus wants to offer fully sustainable transport in ten years.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives Inburgering classes in Meerhoven. Click here for more info.

Editor: Melinda Walraven