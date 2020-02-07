Debate evening: Should Eindhoven have fewer or more high-rise buildings?

Eindhoven is to see an increase in the number of high-rise buildings – is that a positive change or not? That is pressing matter to be discussed at the City debate held in Strijp-S.

The public and experts alike will discuss the topic next week Thursday at the Microlab. Amongst others, Fonty’s lector in the field of urbanisation, Cees-Jan Pen, real-estate investor, Erik Leijten, and architect, Rob Meurders, will be attending the debate.

The evening is an initiative of Eindhoven coalition party, CDA. With the debate, the party aims to establish a rapport for the building plans. Important questions are expected to be answered – does the city support the plans? How will this affect residents’ quality of life? Are there alternatives to high-rise buildings?

Eindhoven is growing rapidly. The City Council is in favour of high-rise buildings to provide new residents with housing. That also implies most of the new buildings will be in and around the City Centre. Housing towers will be built on Kennedylaan, Stationsplein, and Strijp-S. The tower on Mathildelaan was completed last year.

A debate evening was held last year regarding the same topic. The City Council will focus on further expansion of the high-rise vision for the City Centre later this year.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Ame Harris

Editor: Melinda Walraven