Two men robbed a cafeteria in Edisonstraat in Eindhoven on Thursday night.

They threatened the staff with a knife but no one was hurt. The perpetrators got away with an undisclosed amount of money. They fled in the direction of Stevinstraat. The police are investigating and are looking for witnesses.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives Inburgering classes in Meerhoven. Click here for details.

Editor: Melinda Walraven