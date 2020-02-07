Coming Monday, the next fun 30Seconds Night

Coming Monday, 10 February 2020, there is the next fun 30Seconds Game Night.

There are many people out there who look for a relaxed and fun way to meet new people. No obligations, no expectations, just play the hilarious game 30Seconds. There is a Dutch and English board game version.

It is fun and cosy, you can get to know new Dutch and international people and have a good time.

In the 30seconds game you have to describe and guess five names and topics as fast as you can in 30 seconds in teams. The teams change so you play in different groups all the time.

This game is played a lot on mobile phones but at this game night in The Student Hotel they have a board and cards. We have cards in Dutch and cards in English, and you can switch during the evening to meet different people and to try both languages. It is great fun, hilarious and you get to meet new local and international people as we welcome all.

It is easy to join, you don’t need experience or to do anything: just turn up in ‘The Commons’ cafe in The Student Hotel Eindhoven and you will be welcomed by the hosts.

It’s for free, and when you register you even get a free drink.

Register here via the OUTtogether platform by clicking the green ‘Schrijf je in’ button.

Doors open from 19:30h, they will start playing at 20:00h on 10 February 2020.

This game night is organised as a cooperation between SamenUITagenda, OUTtogethercalendar, The Student Hotel and Eindhoven News, because these parties want you to have a good time!