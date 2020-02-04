Car overturns on Eisenhowerlaan

In the early hours of Sunday morning, a vehicle overturned on Eisenhouwerlaan in Eindhoven. The driver was struck on the head, losing control of his vehicle and landing in the ditch.

Bystanders freed the 29-year-old driver of the white van. He was unhurt. However, it turned out he had was drunk. The man had consumed eight times the allowed amount of alcohol.

His breath analysis showed 685 ugs/l (1,58%). In the Netherlands, it is an offense to drive with a blood-alcohol level of more than 0.05%. The regulations are even stricter for new drivers. The blood alcohol limit for license holders of less than five years is 0.02% or 88 ugs/l.

The man had had his driving license for less than five years. The police seized the man’s driver’s license. He will have to appear in court very soon too. There were no other vehicles or people involved in the accident.

Source: Studio040 and the Dutch government

Translator: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives Inburgering classes in Meerhoven. Check here for more info.

Editor: Melinda Walraven