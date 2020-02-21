All-new cycling challenge

Are you looking for a cycling event that a little different? Take part in the High Tech Mountain Bike (MTB) Challenge.

This is a unique opportunity to do altitude training in Eindhoven. It includes a renewed 15km trail, per lap. These laps have a 180m difference in altitude. You can cycle through parking garages and ramps, as well as on a single tracks.

Does this sound like something you would enjoy? Then come to The Colour Kitchen (the Strip) Grand Café at High Tech Campus on Sunday, 22 March. The MTB Challenge start between 09:00 and 10:00.

Entrance costs €12.50, of which half will be donated to the Dutch Cancer Society. You can buy tickets here.