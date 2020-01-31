There’s an new 5G hotspot in town

The so-called 5G Hub opened on Thursday at the High Tech Campus. Here, several companies, authorities, and students will work together to put 5G technology into practice.

5G is the successor to the current mobile 4G network. A 5G network has several advantages for consumers and businesses. Thes include higher speeds and network capacity. People can also connect even more different devices at the same time. The network is not yet widely deployed.

The new location at the High Tech Campus is intended to become a breeding ground for 5G technology. Numerous new ideas and applications are expected to originate from here in the coming years. It is a location where companies can use the fast connection to test prototypes of all kinds of innovations. Major parties such as Vodafone and Ericsson are closely involved in the new hub.

Various trials being done

At the end of this year, at least six organisations will be working on new applications. An example is the Vereniging Nederlandse Gemeenten (Dutch Municipalities Association). They want to test traffic lights that automatically adapt to the traffic situation.

Eindhoven is one of the front runners when it comes to experimenting with 5G. Trial runs are not only being done at the High Tech Campus. Catharina Hospital is seeing if fast 5G connections can be used during ambulance journeys. It could provide ‘remote assistance’ for diagnosis and preparation for treatment.

Philips Stadium is investigating whether 5G 360-degree cameras can be used to track footballers’ performance from a chosen point of view. There is also a trial going on in the Effenaar. This music venue wants to allow visitors to attend virtual ‘live’ concerts – all with the help of 5G technology.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives Inburgering classes in Meerhoven. Click here for more info.

Editor: Melinda Walraven