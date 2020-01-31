Eindhoven’s new city poet announced

Iris Penning has been elected as Eindhoven’s City Poet. This was announced yesterday evening in the Eindhoven library.

Participating poets presented their work to the public and jury. Of the 19 candidates, three nominated writers made it to the finals – Iris, Linde ten Broek, and Stokely Dichtman.

Iris Penning is a singer-songwriter and writes poetic pop. She is quite well known on stage in the Netherlands and Belgium. Penning has also released three albums of poetry and music. These were accompanied by collections of poetry. She has long held the wish to publish a collection of poems about Eindhoven. Iris really wants to get going now – especially after winning the title of City Poet.

Penning succeeds Jessica Bartels who held the position for the past few years.

