More than 1,000 motorists fined

On Wednesday, more than a thousand motorists were fined at a traffic control point in Marathonloop street.

Most of the offences were related to speeding. One motorist was driving 130 km/h in a 50 km/h zone. Due to the severity of the offence, this driver has to appear in court. Traffic controls were carried out throughout the morning and into the afternoon. It is estimated that 6,500 motorists passed the check-point during this time.

Translator: Ame Harris

Source: Studio040

Editor: Melinda Walraven