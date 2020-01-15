Puma new sponsors of PSV’s kit

PSV has closed a deal with Puma. For the next five seasons, the Eindhoven club will play in the outfits of the well-known German sports brand.

The parties signed the papers for this at the New Year’s reception. This was held on Tuesday evening. It is a lucrative deal for PSV. According to General Manager, Toon Gerbrands, the agreement is much more attractive than the one with the club’s predecessor, Umbro.

Puma will be the official clothing supplier of the first team, Jong PSV, the youth teams, and PSV’s ladies team. The club is pleased with the deal. Big sports teams and athletes are affiliated with Puma. These include AC Milan, Manchester City, and athlete, Usain Bolt.

‘Proud Puma chose us’

“The club is proud that a brand with such a global image would choose PSV. We have access to the knowledge and quality of one of the world’s largest sports brands”, PSV Commercial Director, Frans Janssen, says. “Puma is an absolute A-brand”, Gerbrands also emphasizes.

“PSV has a great reputation and is known worldwide. It is also one of the most successful Dutch clubs out there, both nationally and internationally,” Puma’s Marketing man, Johan Adamsson, says.

“The club is deeply rooted in Eindhoven and the surrounding areas too. This is a region with worldwide influence in the field of technology and design. PUMA wants to build on the bond between the city, its fans, and the club in the coming years,” Adamsson says.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven