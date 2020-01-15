Visitors record for Eindhoven Museum

The Eindhoven Museum attracted a record number of visitors last year.

The prehistoric village and the exhibitions of the Eindhoven Museum are doing better and better. Last year, the museum received no less than 2,700 visitors more than in 2018, almost 73,000 – a record number.

“We are very happy with this growth. In 2018, we really picked up steam and we have been able to continue to do so. Especially during events and school holidays, visitors flocked in”, a proud Director, Ward Rennen, says.

Museum through the city

In addition to regular exhibitions, the museum also brings exhibits to the city. ‘Museum through the city’ was at various locations in Eindhoven, such as Park Hilaria and the station square. “It’s good to see we can interest more people in the history of Eindhoven by literally bringing the collection to the city and its inhabitants”, Rennen says.

Rennen recently presented the Eindhoven Museum’s plans for the future. A renewed concept with interactive installations in and around the existing location.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven