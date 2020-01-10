PSV loses to Club Bruges

PSV lost its first clash of the new year. The warm-up game ended 2-1 in favour of Club Bruges.

PSV held the most territory in the first half. The mid-fielders were Affelay, Rosario, and Thomas. Debutant, Madueke, was placed at forward alongside Ihattaren and Bruma. He had the biggest chance of scoring 30 minutes into the game. Ihattaren, Bruma, and Dumvries also had chances at goal.

After half-time, Coach Faber substituted nine players. Amongst others, the debutants Daverveld and Gomes were replaced. Unfortunately, they watched Club Bruges take the lead 1-0 when Spits Vossen scored. After this, the Belgians had the upper hand. PSV had chances for an equaliser. Sobol, however, expanded the lead to 2-0. Doan narrowed the deficit when he scored for PSV. But that was the team’s only goal.

PSV are playing another warm-up game during a training campaign in Qatar. The Belgian team, Eupen, are their opponents.

