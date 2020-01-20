Eindhoven’s Labour Party wants female characters on traffic signs

The Partij van de Arbeid or PvdA Eindhoven (Labour Party Eindhoven) made some recommendations regarding gender equality and traffic signs in Eindhoven. They would like the municipality to replace half of the signs in public spaces showing a male character with ones displaying a female character.

The party has posed questions about this to the Eindhoven city council.

“We want to start replacing the signs that need replacing. And make the new ones show female characters,” says Marjolein Senden, PvdA councillor. The party wants to follow the example of the municipality of Geneva in Switzerland. In Geneva, the municipality replaced half of all road signs at pedestrian crossings with signs depicting women and couples.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Nicole Cullinan