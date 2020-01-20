‘Operation Climate’ is coming to Eindhoven

The Milieudefensie (Environmental Defense) climate bike is coming to Eindhoven this Saturday. It forms part of their ‘Operation Climate’ initiative. Its purpose is to encourage residents to engage in discussions on climate change.

The aim of the Milieudefensie initiative is to talk about climate change and what needs to be done to stop the climate crisis. The organisers have invited politicians and well-known personalities from Eindhoven to participate.

Residents can step on the converted beer bicycle at various places in the centre and participate in the conversations. The bicycle makes a tour around the Demer, along Rechtestraat and then via Catharinaplein back across the market to 18 Septemberplein.

The bike tour starts at 1300.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Nicole Cullinan