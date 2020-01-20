Person forcefully robbed in Stratum

A man has been robbed by a group of people on Geert Grootestraat in Stratum last Sunday evening.

The victim drove with a friend from Piuslaan to Geert Grootestraat where the car was parked. Once alighted, the person was attacked by a large group of people. There was hard beating and kicking.

The victim managed to escape and ran away with his friend. When he got to his car again, it was gone. The car key was in the jacket that the perpetrators had taken. The car was found a day later at the Science Park in Son.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Dirk