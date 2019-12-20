Vote for your sports heroes of 2019

The Eindhoven SportAwards will take place on 13 January 2020. Categories of awards include Sport woman and man of the year, most talented sportsperson, best sports team and coach of the year. The public has the chance to vote until 31 December 2019 to determine the winners. To vote go to eindhovensport.nl/stemmen.

A panel of experts has carefully considered the sports achievements of 2019. They selected 32 candidates that will be eligible for the awards. It is now in the hands of the public to choose the winners.

The top three candidates from each category become the nominees for an award. A panel of sport-specific experts then determines the final winner. The winners will be honoured on 13 January at DOMUSDELA in Eindhoven.

Achieving the first place at the Dutch Championships or a podium-place at the European or World Championships with also be acknowledged at the SportAwards. Stijn Steenbakkers, an Eindhoven city councillor, will hand out the medals.

The prestigious Sports Association of the Year award will also be revealed. The award has a monetary prize of €3,000, and second place receives €2,000. The third-place title is worth €1,000.

Translator: Ame Harris

Source: Eindhoven Sport

Editor: Melinda Walraven