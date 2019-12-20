Millions of euros for clean energy

Eindhoven has received almost €2 million in subsidies from the Dutch government for clean energy.

This money comes from the National Energy Consumption Reduction Control project. Next year, the municipality wants to use this scheme to advise and coach residents. They want to teach them to save money and electricity. Rik Thijs is the city councillor for Climate and Energy. He thinks it is a decent amount of money that will benefit the people of Eindhoven.

The money will be used in several ways. Extra investments will be made in ‘040 energy’. This initiative is aimed at informing more Eindhoven residents about energy possibilities. An information evening about heat pumps is an example of this.

The subsidy will be used to follow up natural gas-free neighbourhoods in Eindhoven (Generalenbuurt, Sintenbuurt and ‘t Ven) too. The money will also be spent on training energy coaches from housing corporations and to support homeowners associations with energy transition.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translator: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives dutch classes in Meerhoven. Click here for more info.

Editor: Melinda Walraven