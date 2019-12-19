Protest against open shop doors in winter

Shop doors that are open all day during the winter is a thorn in Milieudefensie‘s (Friends of the Earth Netherlands) side. That is why the environmental organisation will be campaigning in the city centre on Saturday.

Milieudefensie plans to distribute flyers to the shopping public. In particular, they want to remind people that when shopkeepers leave the doors open, powerful heaters blow at the shop’s entrance. These emit an unnecessary amount of CO2. The environmental organisation has also made window posters. Business owners can use them to show that the shop is open, although the doors are closed.

According to Milieudefensie, municipalities can take various measures against energy wastage caused by open shop doors.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translator: Shufei

Editor: Melinda Walraven