Council concerned about WoensXL’s falling visitors numbers

It is worrying that the WoensXL shopping centre is attracting fewer visitors. This was the Eindhoven Municipality’s response to retailers’ call for help.

Business owners at WoensXL sounded the alarm earlier this week. The vacancy rate at the centre has been increasing, and the number of visitors has been falling significantly. Furthermore, the shopkeepers stated that the Council pays far too little attention to the shopping centre, in contrast to the city centre. They asked the Municipality to invest in WoensXL, including in new street furniture, green spaces, and improved accessibility.

The Municipal Board replied that they are worried about the situation. However, they do not yet intend to respond to the retailers’ criticism: ‘We cannot yet go into more detail about the substantive issues in the retailers’ letter. We will hold constructive discussions with the management of WoensXL and strive to improve the shopping centre.”

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translator: Shufei

Editor: Melinda Walraven