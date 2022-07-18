Criminals on the run shown on big screens at the Airport

As of this Monday, the Public Prosecution Service and the police will show photos of fugitive criminals on screens. It concerns eight convicts who still have to serve sentences in the Netherlands of between four years for armed robbery and life for murder.

It is suspected that the eight people are hiding abroad, trying to avoid their punishment. The police suspect that a number of fugitives will be travelling using different names or with forged documents to visit relatives, for example.

There is no known link in all cases with the province of Brabant; the photos will also be shown at Schiphol Airport and Rotterdam Airport.

Travellers abroad are asked to look out for these criminals and to alert the police.

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translated by: Seetha