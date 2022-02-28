Woman seriously injured in shooting in Wouw, suspect arrested

Crime, police
In a shooting at the Melleveld in Wouw, a woman was seriously injured. She was taken to hospital by ambulance. The victim was found at the end of the afternoon in a house on the Melleveld. According to the police, it is probably the resident of the house.

The police say that a suspect, a man, has been arrested. Whether there is a connection between the victim and the arrested suspect is still being investigated. The victim was found injured in the house. Bullet casings were found at the door of the house. Specialists from Forensic Investigation will conduct extensive research.

