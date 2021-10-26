Newly built homes in place within a day

The new neighbourhood Buurtschap te Veld in the north of the city is finally taking shape. The first homes were moved from the factory in Uden this week for installation.

The collaborative project between the Municipality, Woonbedrijf, ‘thuis, Minitopia and Living LAB040 has planned the construction of 700 new homes.

So far, the first residents seem both excited and a little perplexed. Gina and Rody will be living in a 65m2 house, which is half the size of their current home, with their two adolescent sons. “One of my sons was jumping around and thinking about how to organise his room. The other has a lot of guitars and has no idea how to arrange them in this reduced space”, said Rody.

The family hopes to move into their new home around 20 December. “Christmas breakfast will be at ours this year”, says Gina.

