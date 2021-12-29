A Scintillating Cricket Season for the ECC Youth

2021 has been a sensational season for the Eindhoven Cricket Club (ECC). The Eindhoven Youth created history by emerging as champions in their debut season. Four of their star youth players have been selected to represent the National Dutch Lions team. Read on to find out how ECC is making an impact in the cricket scene in Eindhoven and the Netherlands!

Empowering the youth…

ECC has been in existence since 1915. It was only over the past three years that the club invested in youth. The youth team started preparing with the tennis ball the first two years and then graduated to the cricket ball. The Under 13 (U13) youth team was introduced for the first time in 2021 along with two senior teams. All the preparation and hard work paid off with the team clinching the national KNCB championship title in their very first season. The youth have made the Eindhoven region proud and showcased their potential to the whole country.

Top of the table…

ECC U13 stormed their way into the finals by emerging the toppers in the U13 C category. They played the toppers of U13 A (Quick Haag) and U13 B (Qui-Vive) in a format where six semi-final games were played between them. The top two teams then competed for the championship. ECC youth beat all the others in convincing fashion to lift the championship in style. A runaway success for a young and aspiring team! See the scoreboard here. The team owes its achievements to the strong coaching provided by ECC. The main coaches were Samsudeen Khoja, Balaji Adhimoolam, Umair Ahmed and Swaroop Poduval.

Success fuels ambition…

Building on the success of the Under 13 (U13) team, ECC has plans to introduce U15 and U17 teams in the coming years. In 2022, ECC will have two teams – an U13 and U15 competing in the KNCB League. Balaji Adhimoolam, the Chairman, feels that establishing a youth structure will support the club’s senior team competitiveness in the long run.

Greater Horizons…

Four star youth players of ECC have been selected to represent the Dutch Lions in the 2021/2022 season. Dutch Lions is the national cricket team of Netherlands. The Dutch Lions train and play overseas with other youth teams across cricketing nations. Aarav Swaroop, Arnav Kumar Yadav, Karson Edwards Prakash, Vidyuth Kartik are the ECC youth selected for Dutch Lions.

ECC welcomes new and aspiring talent in the region and you can send in your interest through their website

We wish the Eindhoven Cricket Club continued success in the coming seasons. Long live cricket at Eindhoven!

For Eindhoven News: Muktha Kartik Iyer

Muktha is a Process Consultant by profession and is passionate about books, languages and animals. She is working on her dream of publishing a rack full of books of her own.