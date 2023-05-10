Second Total Loss Festival in Best with multiple stages

At the second Total Loss Festival on beach park Aquabest in Best, some two hundred artists will perform on Saturday, 9 September and Sunday, 10 September 2023. The organisation is co-organised by Rob Kemps, singer of De Snollebollekes.

Spread over several stages, guests include Frans Bauer, Mart Hoogkamer, Jan Biggel and John de Bever. According to Kemps, however, the Total Loss Festival is more than just Dutch-language music. “It is a mix of party artists, singers and DJs. Think of La Fuente, Outsiders, Paul Elstak and FeestDJRuud, but also Lee Towers, René Froger, De Lawineboys and pop group CH!PZ”.

The festival site has seven stages, where artists will alternate for two days. In addition, there are all kinds of activities and attractions, such as hamburger tents and food trucks with world dishes. What’s special is that Sunday is open to all ages. On Saturday, you must be at least 18 years old.

Tickets can be purchased at www.totalloss.nl.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob