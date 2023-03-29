Best limoncello comes from Eindhoven: ‘We want to become the biggest’

Limoncello a real Italian drink? Well, in the meantime, feel free to call it a typical Brabant drink. For the fourth time in a row it is Brabanders who have won the title ‘World’s best limoncello’. The secret of Harrie Vet and Nick van den Nieuwenhof from Eindhoven? “We just thought: we can do this better”.

The Eindhoven friends were presented with the award during the International Wine & Spirit Competition in London. Previous winners of the title included Geert Wernaart from Veldhoven.

Harrie tells us that while on vacation in Italy, he got talking to two women in a restaurant about his love for limoncello. He pulled out all of his charms and actually got an original Italian recipe from a restaurant. That served as the basis for their drink.

In a small business building along the railroad in Eindhoven, the lemon drink is produced mostly in the evenings and on weekends. It all has to be done in their spare time, because they both have full time jobs. Not that that gets in the way of their ambitions. After all, they want to become the largest in the Netherlands.

Light

The Eindhoven brand is called Che Dona Luce, which means ‘what gives light’. Quite appropriately, the already ornate bottles can be illuminated with a light. The label features a lemon and a light bulb. A clear reference to the city of lights, Eindhoven.

The secret of their limoncello is the lemons. These are organically grown and come from the Philips Fruittuin (fruit garden). After endless testing with the ingredients, they got the right taste. Meanwhile, their drink is available at a number of restaurants and liquor stores in the Eindhoven region.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob