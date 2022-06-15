Dutch Technology Festival kicks off again

The Dutch Technology Festival will kick off on Wednesday in the Klokgebouw building. For a whole week, all kinds of activities will be organised to enthuse young people in particular about a career in technology.

There will also be a lot of networking between companies, government institutions and knowledge institutes from the technology sector. According to the organisation, the festival has become the stage for promoting technology.

During the kick-off at Strijp-S, speakers from Brainport Development and ASML, among others, will be present. They will discuss the importance of promoting technology, also to be able to attract enough professionals and engineers in the future. This is of great importance to the high-tech region of Eindhoven.

Night of the Nerds

In the coming week, children and young people can take a look at various tech companies in the region. In addition, they can do tests and set to work on technical assignments. For example, Night of the Nerds is being held at Strijp-S. There, children learn how to programme music, test new games or build their own racing car.

Corona

In recent years, the event was on hiatus due to the corona pandemic. In 2019, the week attracted more than 40,000 visitors.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob