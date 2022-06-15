De Parade gets ready for its first ‘real’ edition in Eindhoven

The first two editions of De Parade in Eindhoven required a lot of experimentation and improvisation due to the Covid regulations. That worked out quite well, but the theatre festival is happy that this year, the festival can take place as it was intended.

In 2020, De Parade came to Eindhoven in an alternative form, namely with a caravan of theatre performances. The following year, it remained unclear for a long time whether the festival could go ahead at all. It could eventually, but the QR codes and keeping a distance created a different atmosphere than the organisers are used to.

“But it was great that we could do something at all”, spokesperson Nadine van Pinxteren says. “Also with an eye to the future. Those two improvised versions were also important with a view to the future. They ensured that we stayed on people’s minds”.

‘First real edition’

And that has worked, because ticket sales are going well, says Van Pinxteren. “We are aiming for 750 to 1,000 visitors on the weekend days. But it is the first real edition, so it is difficult to estimate exactly what to expect”.

Growth

The Eindhoven edition is not the largest edition of the festival, but it is nevertheless a full-fledged event, Van Pinxteren says. “Not all versions are equally large. In The Hague, too, it is a bit smaller in scale. But we are growing. In Eindhoven, we now have five theatre tents and two restaurants. In addition, there is the children’s parade for the little ones. There really is something for everyone”.

There is therefore plenty to see, Van Pinxteren informs us. “I am looking forward to Grindtegeltuin (gravel tile garden) by the Eindhoven hiphop duo Frino. They call it ‘brabohop’ themselves. It’s really about the people in the city”.

Costumes and wigs

In addition, Zuidelijk Toneel, (southern theatre), which also took the stage at the festival last year, will present a special performance. “They will be performing a play by Austrian playwright Johann Nestroy. Last year, they performed another of his plays and it was well received. This piece is more about love than last year’s. It is a mini-operetta with accompanying costumes and wigs. It will be very beautiful”, Van Pinxteren says enthusiastically.

It promises to be a beautiful weekend. “The weather seems to be cooperating well and we can see through our social media that the festival is alive. I can’t wait to get started myself. Last week we started building up the festival, and it’s going to look really nice”.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob