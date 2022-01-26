Hospitality and culture sector relieved: ‘Finally we can open again’

Excited that they can open their doors again, many entrepreneurs were busy on Tuesday with preparations to receive people once more. The finishing touches were also being put on in the hospitality sector in Geldrop and at Natlab art house cinema in Eindhoven.

On Heuvel in Geldrop, Jurgen Bakermans of Kaffee Peijnenburg dragged out a metal bicycle rack. “People can put their bicycles here again. Because I’m expecting a lot of people tomorrow”. The phone had been ringing off the hook and the list of reservations for Wednesday already stands at eighty. The Geldrop restaurant is completely ready for it: there is a new menu, the tables have been refurbished and the staff is eager to get back to work. “It gives me the heebie-jeebies when I think that we will open again tomorrow”, a waitress says.

Everyone found the positive atmosphere refreshing, even though officially the matter was still awaiting Rutte’s press conference on Tuesday evening. But it would have been very strange if there were no easings.

The same cheerful mood prevailed in Natlab cinema in Eindhoven. “Finally! After being closed for two years, we are finally open again”. Director Ilona van Heeckeren said. On Thursday, films will be played again and from ten o’clock in the morning you can eat and drink in the restaurant. The theatre will also open its doors again. Unfortunately, there are no performances that can go on stage just yet; it is still a matter of organising and planning. The first film screenings will start again in February.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob