Mayor concerned about upcoming carnival celebrations

Eindhoven has cancelled the carnival parade and ball scheduled for this year. However, how many of the anti-corona measures will the residents, together with the catering sector, follow? The mayor has expressed his concerns about this.

“When it comes to the public carnival, I can steer it quite well. Those people who wish to celebrate their own way, and those who wish to hop between cafes. We can try to facilitate that with QR codes,” Jorritsma told NOS. “However, I am holding my breath. Because it’s not about a few hundred or a few thousand, but about tens of thousands of people who are going to celebrate carnival,” says the mayor.

“If events are not allowed to be organised at the same time, and carnival cannot be celebrated outdoors, as is customary in many places, this will create tensions”, cautions Huub Bruls, the chairman of the Safety Board. “So we have to find a solution for that and then make a plan.”

Source: Studio040

Translator: Seetha