PSV and FC Eindhoven disagree with proposed anti-corona relaxations

The expected anti-corona relaxations on Wednesday will mean that sports lovers can enjoy watching live tournaments again. All sports stadiums will reopen with an allowance of up to one-third of their capacity. However, PSV and FC Eindhoven, and professional football collectively, are not in favour of this proposal.

They say that it is impossible to explain such a decision to the supporters. Besides causing unrest, it will also cost the clubs a lot of money. “It is a proposal without perspective”, say the clubs, the leagues, and the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) in a joint statement.

For the first weekend, the clubs are willing to stick to a one-third-filled stadium. However, they must then switch to at least two-thirds capacity. “We can organise that safely and responsibly,” according to professional football organisations. After that, it is necessary to work towards full stadiums. “We assume that the cabinet will listen to this request.”

Source: Studio040

Translator: Seetha