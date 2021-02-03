Hospital staff get second COVID-19 jab

Staff at Catharina Hospital received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today.

These were paramedics and staff working in one of this Eindhoven’s hospitals COVID-19 wards. The hospital converted a large conference room into a vaccination station, reports a local newspaper, the ED. The operation involves many nurses and pharmacy assistants.

Catharina was the first hospital in the region to being vaccinating its employees. They’ve vaccinated a total of 750 people. The first senior citizens in the region were vaccinated last week as well.

Vaccination rounds have already taken place at Vitalis and Archipel care homes. The same goes for people with disabilities who live at Lunet Zorg. Next weekend, Catharina Hospital will start vaccinating the Brabant province’s general practitioners.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven