Helmond to get first-ever self-driving bus

It’s a first for the Netherlands – a self-driving bus among regular traffic.

Starting next week, the minibus will be on the public roads in Helmond. It’ll run between the Automotive Campus and the new Brandevoort housing estate. There, the terminus is Brandevoort Station.

So, there’s no driver on the bus. The minibus can propel itself between the traffic on the public road. It does so with the help of all kinds of sensors and software.

In the coming weeks, no rides will be made with random passengers. At first, only a select group of experts, those closely involved in the innovative transport project, are allowed in the vehicle. Last year, the minibus did a couple of test drives already.

The autonomous bus transport trial in the Brainport Region is part of the European Fabulos project. Experiments with this new type of transport are also taking place in the regions of Helsinki (Finland), Tallinn (Estonia), Lamia (Greece), and Gjesdal (Norway).

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven