Emergency meeting after heated debate about riots

Last night, opposition leaders in Eindhoven’s city council met behind closed doors.

This emergency meeting was needed, according to various groups. It followed a debate about the aftermath of the riots in the city centre got a little heated. That debate was held last week.

Emotions ran high. There was much disapproval, especially between the LPF and councillor Mary-Anne Schreurs, on the one hand, and various large groups on the other. Some parties even left the digital meeting in protest.

Needs to calm down

To calm things down a bit, SP group chairman, Murat Memis, called a meeting. “We’ve done a lot of reflection. Various groups have indicated that they didn’t like the way things went.”

“We have to keep talking to each other. I can’t say anything else. It was a closed meeting,” Memis announced late on Tuesday evening. Dre Rennenberg of the Ouderen Appel party agreed that good cooperation in the council is at stake.

Last week’s debate focused on Mayor John Jorritsma’s role after the riots. He described it as resembling a ‘civil war’. That didn’t sit well with the LPF and Schreurs.

