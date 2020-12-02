Local pub turns to selling Xmas trees

Hospitality businesses are struggling. They’ve, therefore, need to come up with creative solutions to keep afloat.

As has the ‘t Lempke on Stratumseind in Eindhoven. That’s why this pub’s going to sell Christmas trees. They’ve converted their event space to a salesroom.

It will house Christmas trees and other Christmas decorations. “Preparations are already in full swing,” Tom van Brussel, owner of ‘t Lempke café, says.

Hundreds of trees

He reached an agreement with a farmer weeks ago. Tom’s going to buy up hundreds of Nordmann firs and blue spruces. This week, the Eindhoven Municipality gave Tom permission to sell products in his establishment.

Van Brussel thinks the plan will benefit staff and guests alike. “We miss our patrons, and they us,” According to him, the anti-corona rules will be heeded at this ‘shop’.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven