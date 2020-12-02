Delivery van allegedly set alight

Someone seems to have set a van on fire on Monday night. The incident happened on Jupiterstraat in Eindhoven’s Woensel neighbourhood.

The police are considering arson. Residents saw two men speeding away on a scooter after the vehicle caught fire. The police combed the area, looking for the possible perpetrators.

The van was parked in front of a garage box. The Fire Brigade was able to prevent the whole vehicle from being reduced to ashes. The police are still investigating. It’s not clear whether the van was targeted or not.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven