Money being collected for bankrupt pub

The Eindhoven pub, Altstadt, is bankrupt. A judge ruled that on Tuesday morning, the owner told Studio040. He said the corona crisis had been the last straw.

The pub does, however, want to reopen. But whether that will happen depends on the curator. Who the curator is, will be determined later.

Altstadt is made up of two parts. One part is the café, which is now bankrupt. But the events section is doing well. That’s why there is hope to be able to make a restart under another owner.

Owner distraught

Luitzen Boonsta, the pub’s owner, is distraught about the situation. “It’s sad, of course, that we’re going under like this. If we had proper savings, we could have survived the corona crisis. But we didn’t. And the costs outweigh the benefits”.

The rock cafe’s been at Stratumseind in downtown since 1978. At the end of 2018, the pub celebrated its 40th anniversary. Now, a fundraising campaign has been started to preserve Altstadt.

“This is not just any pub… This is a […] city monument. If Altstadt goes bankrupt, there will be nothing left for the Rockers/Metalheads/Hippies/Lovers-of-life to do in Eindhoven”, starts the GoFundMe fundraising plea.

Counter climbing fast

At the time of writing, almost €1,600 had already been raised. And the counter’s rising quickly. “It’s a regular guy who set this up,” Luitzen told Studio040.

“I think it’s a nice initiative. It’s really heartwarming that people are so committed. But, it’s not up to me; it’s up to the curator. Fortunately, the curator’s going to consider a possible restart seriously.”

Whatever the case, the fund initiator wants the collection campaign to ensure that the doors of Altstadt can be opened at least one more time. Even if only for a short time. “So people can have a proper farewell.”

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven