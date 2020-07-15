Residents still unhappy about hotel plans

Residents of the NH Hotel in Geldrop still have no confidence in the redevelopment plan. Even after the recently-held information evening.

The hotel has been on sale for some time. There have, however, been no offers. That’s why a plan has been devised to convert the building’s rooms into homes for starters, seniors and migrant workers.

There’s a lot of discussion about the latter target group. Many local residents think that the building will become something like an ‘asylum seekers’ centre. An information session was, therefore, held last week.

‘Magic mix’

It was done to quell the rumour. “The rumour started suddenly. Migrant labourers are, however, one of the three target groups. The intention is to create a ‘magic mix’ that best reflects society”, says project developer, Ralf van Aken.

According to Van Aken, the plans have now been made clear to the locals. And the situation has calmed down. But residents seem to have a different view. One resident told Studio040 that the meeting ‘didn’t clarify things much.”

“On the one hand, people need a place to live. On the other, we have to ask ourselves what the consequences are for those of us living in the area,” she says.

