Top chefs prepare meals for city’s health care workers

Top chefs from the Eindhoven region joined hands in an initiative to prepare meals every day for health care workers.

The chefs are preparing 300 meals per day. In this way, they wish to show support for the care workers of Vitalis, Archipel care group and Catharina Hospital. “We’re doing this because in this way we’re able to give something back to society,” says Simon De Wit from Oriental Green House in Eindhoven. “During the initial outbreak of the coronavirus, people were very eager to help. I’ve since noticed that this has decreased. I think it’s important to support each other” De Wit adds.

Teamwork from other top chefs

Simon teamed up with Gerard Wollerich from restaurant Wollerich in Sint-Oederode. “We were inspired by a colleague from ‘s-Hertogenbosch that started the initiative for health care workers from the Jeroen Bosch Hospital” says Simon. “We both instantly realised: we need to do this in Eindhoven!” Within no-time the pair had recruited the help of Dick Middelweerd from De Treeswijckhoeve in Waalre, Ingrid van Eeghem from De Karperdonkse Hoeve in Eindhoven and Yuri Wiesen from Restaurant Wiesen also located in Eindhoven.

New experience

The collaboration between chefs is a new experience. “It’s nice to be here, together” says De Wit. “If a dish doesn’t turn out as expected, within a few minutes a new dressing or sauce is ready to accompany the meal. It’s also nice to discuss the current situation with colleagues considering all restaurants are closed.

Every morning a new team prepares the meals for delivery in the afternoon. Despite being prepared by top chefs, the meals are not exactly Michelin-star standard. “You can’t put a Michelin-star meal into a plastic bowl, but the meals are healthy and diverse.” says De Wit.

Donations

Within their own network De Wit and Wollerich managed to raise €25 000 in funds. That’s enough for two weeks’ worth of meals for all health care workers. “We’re still in need of donations to further expand the initiative” says De Wit. Donations are welcome here.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Ame Harris