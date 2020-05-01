No Park Hilaria this year

Park Hilaria attracts almost half a million visitors each year. Following COVID-19 regulations, the organization has announced its cancellation this year.

Each year, the first Friday of August marks the start of a spectacular one-kilometre long fair in the centre of Eindhoven. Like many global events, this annual, ten-day amusement park has also been called off. The organization announced the cancellation via a twitter message.

Anti-corona measures in the Netherlands calls for all events to be cancelled until 1 September. It’s for the first time in 18 years this grand event must be suspended.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Seetha