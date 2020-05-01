Fines for group gathering café Woensel

The Police fined 14 people and arrested the owner of a café for group gathering. This took place in Woensel.

In the late Wednesday night, the police received a message about a gathering in the café. The police decided to intervene. There are clear rules against group formation to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The catering industry are supposed to stay closed.

It turned out to be quite a job. The café was closed from outside. The police could only reach the courtyard, after a lot of climbing and clambering work. Thereafter, the police handed out the fines and urged the catering owners to obey the rules.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta