Daily markets to sell non-food items soon

The sale of non-food products will soon be allowed at the daily and weekly markets. This was decided today, by the three regional security groups of Brabant. When this would start in Eindhoven, is not clear yet.

One of the conditions, for the sale of non-food is, however, that the market vendors comply with the applicable distance rules and hygiene regulations. This has gone quite well in recent weeks. This fact has contributed to come to this decision by the regional security groups.

Nevertheless, Eindhoven municipality is calling on citizens not to flock to the market together for the time being. The municipality press release states, that ‘a visit to the market is still not allowed to be a family outing’. If the market still draws out a lot of people, and enforcement and measures do not seem to be working, it may be closed down again.

According to the municipality, it is unclear, as to when the non-food stalls will be open again in Eindhoven. This is due to ‘the practical implementation of National Institute for Public Health’s (RIVM) guidelines that must be complied with’. The municipality and market vendors are trying to solve this ‘problem’ as soon as possible. Other places have allowed the markets to open stalls, selling non-food products from 1 May.

The council fractions of the Christian Democrats (CDA) and the Labour Party (PvdA), insisted on the reopening of the market for non-food stalls from today.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta