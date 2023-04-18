High Tech Campus welcomes new director

Otto van den Boogaard will be the new director of the High Tech Campus in Eindhoven from May.

He will take over from Jan-Willem Neggers and Freek Smolders, who led the campus for eleven years. During that period, the campus grew rapidly, with more innovative companies and employees.

Van den Boogaard has more than 25 years of experience in the real estate world. He wants to ensure that the campus can continue to grow in the coming years.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha