Fewer buses owing to another regional transport strike

Starting from Wednesday, regional transport will go on strike for three days this week. According to the Trade Union Federation (FNV), the purpose of this strike is to have a better collective labour agreement, among others.

It remains to be seen per day how many drivers stop working and which bus lines subsequently fail. It is therefore recommended to keep a close eye on the information in real-time. During the previous events, about 70 percent of the drivers joined the strike.

The bus drivers are demanding, among other things, a ten percent wage increase. They also want to address the issues of high workload and staff shortage. “The drivers are really fed up now and are not going to leave it at that. They will continue until that fair collective agreement is in place,” says a trade unionist.

Furthermore, with a high workload comesan increased rate of absenteeism. “And that in turn creates even more work pressure. It is high time that employers paid attention to this.”

By and large, the FNV expects a lower turnover of drivers during the upcoming strike.

Source: OmroepBrabant

Translated by: Seetha